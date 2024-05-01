Faksa (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 5 clash with the Golden Knights, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Faksa was a game-time call for each of the previous two contests but didn't suit up in either, so he is far from a lock to play in Game 5. The Czech center is pointless in his last eight appearances while registering 11 shots, 19 hits and one block. Even if cleared to play versus Vegas, Faksa figures to remain in a bottom-six role, limiting his overall fantasy value.