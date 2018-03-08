Faksa (foot) will be reevaluated following Friday's morning skate to determine is availability against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa took part in practice Thursday, which likely means the team wants to see how his foot responds before making a final determination. The center will likely slot into a top-six role once cleared to return and will be looking to end a 17-game goal drought. If Faksa is unable to give it a go, Gemi Smith figures to replace him in the lineup.