Stars' Radek Faksa: Game-time call
Faksa (foot) will be reevaluated following Friday's morning skate to determine is availability against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Faksa took part in practice Thursday, which likely means the team wants to see how his foot responds before making a final determination. The center will likely slot into a top-six role once cleared to return and will be looking to end a 17-game goal drought. If Faksa is unable to give it a go, Gemi Smith figures to replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...