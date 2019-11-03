Faksa posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Faksa corralled the puck in the defensive zone and dished to Miro Heiskanen, who struck from distance for the empty-net goal. Faksa had gone five games without a point. The 25-year-old center is up to four points and 23 shots in 16 games, but he also carries a minus-8 rating as a more defensive-minded forward for the low-scoring Stars.