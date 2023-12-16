Faksa produced a shorthanded assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Faksa sent in Thomas Harley, who buried a shot on a second effort for the Stars' third goal. The helper was Faksa's third point over seven games in December, surpassing his total scoring contributions from the first two months of the season combined. The fourth-liner is a fixture in the lineup for his defense and penalty-killing work. Faksa has five points, 20 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 24 appearances, and two of his points have come while shorthanded.