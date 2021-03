Faksa posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Faksa had the secondary helper on a John Klingberg tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Faksa is up to 11 points in 31 contests this season, with seven of those points coming in 15 games in March. The Czech center has added 49 shots on net, 58 hits, 28 blocked shots and 14 PIM in 2020-21.