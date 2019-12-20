Play

Faksa notched a goal on a team-high five shots and served two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

It was just his second goal and point in 13 games since an improbable eight-game point streak. By that stat, Faksa has been the picture of inconsistency this year. He's at 14 points, 65 shots and 40 hits through 36 appearances.

