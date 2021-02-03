Faksa scored a goal, doled out three hits and won 11 of 14 faceoffs in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Stars' offensive outbursts had not included Faksa until Tuesday, as he began the year on a six-game point drought. The Czech center snapped that drought with a second-period tally. Primarily a defensive forward, Faksa is a fixture on the Stars' third line. He has contributed 14 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through seven contests. The 27-year-old is no stranger to the occasional scoring binge, but he doesn't usually produce enough to justify a roster spot in fantasy.