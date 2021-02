Faksa picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Faksa has emerged from his cold start, as both of his points this season have come in the last two games. The Czech center has added 15 hits, nine blocked shots and 11 shots on net through nine games overall. He'll generally play in all situations, but his power-play time comes on the second unit. Faksa is usually more of a defensive specialist on the third line.