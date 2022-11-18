Faksa logged an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Faksa got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row when he set up a Nils Lundkvist goal in the first period. Despite the recent uptick in offense, Faksa has just three points through 17 contests. The 28-year-old hasn't added much else either -- he's at 15 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating while playing in a fourth-line role. His 12:41 of ice time per game is 3:05 less than it was last year, which explains his limited contributions.