Faksa will join Team Czech Republic in Slovakia for the IIHF World Championship, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa logged another solid campaign in 2018-19, notching 15 goals and 30 points while skating in a middle-six role for the Stars. The 25-year-old pivot will continue to be an important piece up front for Dallas in 2019-20, but he simply doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a desirable option in most fantasy formats.