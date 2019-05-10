Stars' Radek Faksa: Headed to World Championship
Faksa will join Team Czech Republic in Slovakia for the IIHF World Championship, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Faksa logged another solid campaign in 2018-19, notching 15 goals and 30 points while skating in a middle-six role for the Stars. The 25-year-old pivot will continue to be an important piece up front for Dallas in 2019-20, but he simply doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a desirable option in most fantasy formats.
