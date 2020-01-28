Faksa (lower body) had two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Faksa had missed Dallas' final three games before the All-Star break but logged just over 19 minutes in his return Monday. He didn't hit the scoresheet, but he did take a regular shift and saw ample time on both the power play and penalty kill. The 26-year-old has nine goals and 16 points in 46 games this season.