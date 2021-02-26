Faksa notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

For the second game in a row, Faksa notched an assist. Half of his four points this season have come in the last two games. It's likely no coincidence that Faksa's awakening on offense has coincided with the absence of Roope Hintz (lower body). Faksa has seen top-six usage lately, so he's a solid option in DFS and deeper season-long fantasy formats in the short term, especially for managers in need of physicality.