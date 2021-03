Faksa scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Faksa's third-period tally got the Stars on the board, and they scored twice more to force overtime. The 27-year-old center has goals in consecutive games. He's up to six points, 30 shots on net, 42 hits, 16 blocked shots and eight PIM in 20 appearances. Faksa works in all situations for the Stars, but he's not known for high-scoring tendencies.