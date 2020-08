Faksa scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Faksa corralled a rebound to score at 10:37 of the second period, tying the game at two just 43 seconds after Joe Pavelski got the Stars on the board. Through 11 games, Faksa has recorded two goals, two helpers, 23 hits and 13 shots on net. He has points in three straight outings.