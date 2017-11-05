Stars' Radek Faksa: Leaves Saturday's game
Faksa (lower body) left Saturday's tilt midway through the second period.
Faksa got tangled up with Kyle Okposo during an after the whistle scrum, and it appeared Okposo came down awkwardly on Faksa's leg. Shortly after trainers helped him into the locker room, and it appears the 23-year-old's night is over. Consider Faksa day-to-day at the moment, and expect Dallas to update his status before Monday's game against Winnipeg.
