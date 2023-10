Faksa required stitches after getting boarded by the Avalanche's Nate Clurman in Tuesday's preseason game, Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Aside from the stitches, no further information on Faksa's status was provided by head coach Pete DeBoer. The 29-year-old Faksa is projected to be the Stars' fourth-line center in 2023-24. Assuming this injury is minor, he should be good to go for Opening Night on Oct. 12 versus the Blues.