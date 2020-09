Faksa (undisclosed) left Thursday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights in the third period with an injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Faksa was not on the bench during the 31-second overtime, either. The 26-year-old plays a critical role in all situations for the Stars as a shutdown, third-line center. Per Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Faksa was seen with his left wrist wrapped in a postgame video. An update on his status should be available prior to Saturday's Game 4.