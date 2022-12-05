Faksa posted an assist and seven PIM in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

Faksa helped out on a Mason Marchment goal midway through the third period. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Faksa, who has been shuffled up to the second line in recent contests with Tyler Seguin moving to the wing. The 28-year-old Faksa has three goals, three assists, 15 PIM, 16 shots on net, 20 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 25 games, though his value is higher on the ice thanks to his defensive work.