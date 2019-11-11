Faksa scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

The 25-year-old has now found the back of the net three times in the last two games, and he nearly added a fourth in the second period Sunday, only for Connor Hellebuyck to deny his wraparound attempt. Despite his recent surge, Faksa only has seven points in 18 games on the year, making him a fantasy option only in deeper formats unless he can extend his hot streak.