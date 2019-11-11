Stars' Radek Faksa: Lights lamp again Sunday
Faksa scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
The 25-year-old has now found the back of the net three times in the last two games, and he nearly added a fourth in the second period Sunday, only for Connor Hellebuyck to deny his wraparound attempt. Despite his recent surge, Faksa only has seven points in 18 games on the year, making him a fantasy option only in deeper formats unless he can extend his hot streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.