Faksa scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Faksa tipped in a shot from Esa Lindell to put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 1:36 of the second period. His tally would stand as the game-winner. The 25-year-old center now has 16 points, 75 shots on goal, 56 hits and 26 PIM in 42 contests this season. He's streaky, but perhaps with a point in each of his last two games, Faksa could be heating up.