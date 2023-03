Faksa scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Faksa has a goal and an assist through three games in March, matching his output from nine outings in February. The 29-year-old added an insurance tally in the second period of this one. Faksa is up to eight goals, 14 points, 67 shots on net, 71 hits, 62 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 63 outings overall in a bottom-six role.