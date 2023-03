Faksa scored two goals on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

He also added a hit and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Both of Faksa's goals came less than two minutes apart in the third period as the Stars piled on the offense. It's the second multi-goal performance of the season for the 29-year-old, but his checking-line role doesn't afford him many opportunities for offense -- on the season, Faksa has 10 goals and 16 points through 65 games.