Faksa notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Faksa has gotten more involved lately with three helpers over his last six games. The 29-year-old set up a Joel Kiviranta tally in the second period Saturday. Faksa has reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career. He's added 85 shots on net, 86 hits, 68 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 78 outings.