Faksa supplied two assists and a game-high six blocked shots Saturday, doing his part in a 5-1 home win over the Red Wings.

Faksa evidently enjoys facing the Wings, as he scored on them in the previous matchup exactly two months ago, and the fearless pivot seemingly put it all on the line in the latest contest. He's still a middling fantasy option, though, having recorded just six goals and eight assists through 39 games. Faksa sees ice time with the No. 2 power-play unit, but he has nothing to show for it offensively -- that's the biggest reason why he's not a must-have in most fantasy leagues.