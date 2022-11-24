Faksa scored the game-winning goal during Wednesday's 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

At first, Faksa's sharp angle shot was ruled no goal. Play continued. When stoppage occurred, it was reviewed and Faksa eventually earned the game-winning marker Wednesday, his first in 31 career games versus the Blackhawks. The 28-year-old center connected with 1:33 remaining, giving the Stars a 5-4 lead after trailing by three nearly nine minutes earlier. Faksa added two shots and two hits against the Blackhawks.