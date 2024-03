Faksa recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Faksa has enjoyed a solid March with three goals and two assists over eight games. Competition for fourth-line minutes is set to get tougher with Tyler Seguin (lower body) back in action -- Ty Dellandrea was scratched Wednesday but Faksa has also sat out at times this year. The 30-year-old Faksa has 16 points, 56 shots on net, 83 hits and 38 blocked shots over 62 contests.