Faksa scored all three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Faksa potted all three of his goals in a seven-minute span during the second period, with the last two coming just eight seconds apart during the frame's final minute. That eight-second differential set a Dallas franchise record for the quickest pair of goals scored by the same player. The 23-year-old forward had never scored more than one goal in a game over his first 147 NHL appearances, so even Faksa's biggest fans couldn't have seen this hat trick coming.