Stars' Radek Faksa: Not expected to play
Per Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, Faksa (lower body) didn't take line rushes during morning skate, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres.
Faksa will miss a second straight game Thursday, but he's considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, which suggests his injury isn't overly serious. Nonetheless, at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old pivot held out through the upcoming All-Star break, which would mean he'd have to wait for Dallas' Jan. 27 matchup with Tampa Bay for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.
