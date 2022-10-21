Faksa notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Faksa hadn't recorded a point this year before he set up linemate Luke Glendening's first-period tally. A lack of offense isn't unusual for Faksa, who plays a defensive role in the bottom six. He has seen his ice time diminish under new head coach Pete DeBoer -- the 28-year-old is averaging 12:56 per game this year compared to 15:46 last year. He has an assist, a plis-3 rating, four hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in four contests.