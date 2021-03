Faksa recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Faksa has two goals and a helper during his current three-game point streak. The Czech center is up to seven points, 33 shots, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating in 21 games. He can be expected to see playing time in all situations, especially when Roope Hintz (lower body) is unable to suit up due to a lingering injury.