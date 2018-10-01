Faksa scored a goal, adding an assist as well in Dallas' 6-5 loss to the Avalanche on Sunday.

In both of the last two seasons, Faksa has finished with 33 points. Last year, the Czech-born center posted a shooting percentage over 14 (14.4), suggesting he is a threat to score each and every time he shoots the puck. This season could see Faksa crack the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.