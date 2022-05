Faksa scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Faksa opened the scoring at 8:21 of the first period. The 28-year-old forward has served as a middle-six option through three playoff contests, though his tally was his first point. He hadn't scored since April 5, and he the Czech center had just five tallies and 19 points in 77 regular-season outings overall as a defensive forward.