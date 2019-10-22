Stars' Radek Faksa: Opens scoring Monday
Faksa scored a goal and served up three hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Faksa scored late in the first period to get the Stars on the board. It's his second goal and third point in 11 games this year, to go with 17 hits and 20 shots on goal. The center continues to skate in a bottom-six role. Faksa has reached 30 points in each of the last three campaigns, so he could be due to pick up the pace as the season goes on.
