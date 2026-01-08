Faksa scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Faksa cashed in a shorthanded tally at 3:06 of the first period to open the scoring. It ended 39-game goal drought for the veteran forward, who still managed a decent 14 assists in that span. He's at 16 points (three shorthanded), 27 shots on net, 55 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 43 outings as a defensive stalwart in the Stars' bottom six. He's also already surpassed the 15-point output he put forth in 70 regular-season contests with the Blues last year.