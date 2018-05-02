Faksa will participate in the 2018 IIHF World Championships for Team Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old potted a career-high 17 goals and added 16 helpers in 2017-18, while establishing his two-way game with a plus-21 rating. Faksa represented the Czech Republic in the 2016 World Championships, but he was held pointless in three games. With back-to-back 33-point seasons under his belt since then, there's no reason to think he can't get over the hump and make some noise this year.