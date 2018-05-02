Stars' Radek Faksa: Picked for Worlds
Faksa will participate in the 2018 IIHF World Championships for Team Czech Republic.
The 24-year-old potted a career-high 17 goals and added 16 helpers in 2017-18, while establishing his two-way game with a plus-21 rating. Faksa represented the Czech Republic in the 2016 World Championships, but he was held pointless in three games. With back-to-back 33-point seasons under his belt since then, there's no reason to think he can't get over the hump and make some noise this year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...