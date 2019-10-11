Stars' Radek Faksa: Picks apple
Faksa registered an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
Faksa helped to set up the opening goal by Joel L'Esperance late in the second period. It's the first point of the year for the Czech center, who has posted an unsightly minus-6 rating and fired 10 shots on goal in five games to start the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.