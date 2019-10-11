Faksa registered an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Faksa helped to set up the opening goal by Joel L'Esperance late in the second period. It's the first point of the year for the Czech center, who has posted an unsightly minus-6 rating and fired 10 shots on goal in five games to start the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories