Stars' Radek Faksa: Picks up assist Thursday
Faksa notched his 15th assist of the season during Thursday's game against the Lightning.
Faksa went on a six-game scoring drought earlier in February, but he's now tallied two assists in the last three contests. Despite his struggles, Faksa 16:17 of ice time per game during February and should continue to see a heavy workload. However, the 24-year-old pivot's absence from the power play limits his upside from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...