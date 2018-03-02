Faksa notched his 15th assist of the season during Thursday's game against the Lightning.

Faksa went on a six-game scoring drought earlier in February, but he's now tallied two assists in the last three contests. Despite his struggles, Faksa 16:17 of ice time per game during February and should continue to see a heavy workload. However, the 24-year-old pivot's absence from the power play limits his upside from a fantasy perspective.