Faksa notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Faksa has a helper in each of the last two games, and four of his six points on the year have come since the start of December. The 29-year-old remains in a fourth-line role -- the Stars value his defensive acumen. Faksa has added 21 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 12 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 25 appearances.