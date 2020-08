Faksa had a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Faksa had a shot in the second period that created a rebound for Corey Perry to stuff in for the Stars' fourth goal. The helper was Faksa's first point in five postseason games this year. He's added six shots and four hits with a minus-1 rating. The Czech center had 20 points in 66 regular-season outings for his lowest-scoring campaign since 2015-16.