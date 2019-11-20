Faksa posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Faksa helped out on Jamie Benn's opening goal at 7:53 of the first period. The Czech center has three goals and five helpers over a seven-game point streak, which has him at 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 25-year-old has added 38 shots on goal and 27 hits.