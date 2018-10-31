Stars' Radek Faksa: Points in two straight
Faksa recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The assist gives Faksa four points on the season and came with Dallas down a man. While he was a factor Tuesday, Faksa has had an up-and-down season to this point, making him a risky fantasy play.
