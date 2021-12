Faksa recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Faksa has picked up three helpers in his last seven games. The Czech center is up to nine points, 27 shots on net, 36 hits, 26 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 25 contests overall. While he's a physical and defensive presence in the middle six, Faksa's scoring pace is a little light to be useful in fantasy.