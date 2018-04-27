Faksa set a career high in goals (17) while tying his career high in points (33) in 2017-18.

The 24-year-old pivot is still growing as a scorer, but he's already a fantastic two-way player, as evidenced by the impressive plus-21 rating he posted this season. Faksa may never develop into a 50-point scorer, but he should continue to produce enough offense to remain a solid bench option in most season-long fantasy formats.