Faksa recorded a shorthanded assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Faksa remained on the fourth line amid the Stars' lineup shuffle, but he was able to pick up his third point in the last five contests. Considering he was scratched three times between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2, it's a positive that he's started to add some offense to his strong defensive play. The center has nine points (four shorthanded) with 31 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances.