Faksa scored his 10th goal of this season and added an assist on top of it in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Faksa, after consecutive 33-point seasons, sits at 24 points through 61 games in 2018-19. The top-six center had gone six games without a point before recording two against St. Louis. Next up are the Hurricanes on Saturday, and Faksa, in the two teams' only other meeting this season, failed to find the scoresheet.

More News
Our Latest Stories