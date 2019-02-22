Stars' Radek Faksa: Pots goal and assist in big win
Faksa scored his 10th goal of this season and added an assist on top of it in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.
Faksa, after consecutive 33-point seasons, sits at 24 points through 61 games in 2018-19. The top-six center had gone six games without a point before recording two against St. Louis. Next up are the Hurricanes on Saturday, and Faksa, in the two teams' only other meeting this season, failed to find the scoresheet.
