Faksa had an assist and three hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Faksa earned the secondary helper on John Klingberg's tally 2:36 into the first period. The 26-year-old Faksa has three goals, five assists, 22 shots on net and 36 hits through 17 playoff contests. He could see a bump in offense as long as Jamie Benn plays on his left wing.