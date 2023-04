Faksa recorded an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Faksa set up Colin Miller's second-period tally. The helper was Faksa's second over the last five games after he missed one contest with an illness. The 29-year-old center has 11 goals, eight helpers, 83 shots on net, 82 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 76 outings this season while mainly playing in a fourth-line role.