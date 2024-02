Faksa notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Faksa took a shot that caromed in off Sam Steel midway through the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. Since the start of January, Faksa has contributed five points, 16 hits and 13 shots on net through 14 outings. The fourth-liner is at 11 points, 36 shots, 31 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 43 contests overall, so he can likely be left on the wire in fantasy.