Faksa scored a short-handed goal on two shots and added a pair of hits Saturday in a 5-0 win versus Columbus. He was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 15 draws (86.7 percent).

Faksa ended a lengthy goal-scoring drought, beating Veini Vehvilainen five-hole on a short-handed breakaway in the final minute of regulation. It was the 27-year-old's second tally of the year, and his first since Feb. 2, a skid that lasted 11 games. Faksa had produced between 11 and 17 goals in each of the previous four seasons, but he'll be hard-pressed to land in that range again in 2020-21.