Stars' Radek Faksa: Pushes point streak to five games
Faksa collected an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
The helper on a Blake Comeau tally in the second period gave Faksa a five-game point streak. During the hot run, the Czech center has three goals and three helpers. Faksa is up to nine points, 26 hits and 35 shots overall in 20 contests this year.
